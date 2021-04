Vaccine hesitancy leaves abundant supply of COVID-19 vaccine

16 WAPT'S SCOTT SIMMONSIS LIVE IN PEARL WITH THAT.THE VACCINE DEMANDHERE AT THIS DRIVE UP SITEHAS DROPPED OFF IN THE PASTSEVERAL DAYS AND WEEKS.THE STATE CONTINUESLINGERING BEHIND IN THENUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVEGOTTEN FULLYVACCINATED... BUT THE PUSHGOES ON.AT JACKSON STATE, THEYARE GIVING OUT DOSES OFPFIZER AND MODERNA VACCINE...AND YOLANDA THIGPENADMITS SHE IS JUST NOWGETTING THESHOT...BECAUSE SHE HASBEEN RELUCTANT.<YOLANDA THIGPEN/GETTINGTHE VACCINE: HMMM YES ..

IWANTED TO SEE WHATEVERYBODY ELSE WAS GOING TOGO THROUGH.THE SAME FOR ATAYLIYAIRVING A JUNIOR AT JACKSONSTATE.<ATAYLIYA IRVING/GETTINGTHE VACCINE:A LITTLE BIT BECAUSE OF THEADVERSE EFFECTS BUT IDEFINITELY WANTED TOPROTECT MY SELF AND THEPEOPLE AROUND ME.THE DISTRIBUTION OFVACCINE CHALLENGELINGERING IN A STATE THATRANKS TOWARDS THE BOTTOM OFTHE NATION IN VACCINEADMINISTRATION....50THACCORDING TO A STUDY BYBECKER'S HOSPITAL REVIEW.NURSE PRACTITIONERREKITA MCCOY SAYS MUCH OFTHE BATTLE STILL SURROUNDSMISPERCEPTIONS ABOUT THEVACCINES.<REKITA MCCOY/NURSEPRACTITIONER: PEOPLE AREJUST AFRAID THEY ARE AFRAIDTHEY ARE AFRAID THAT IF THEYAY GET IT THEY MAY DIEBECAUSE THEY HEARD THESESTORIES BUT OVERALL THECOVID VACCINE IS HERE TOPROTECT YOU.BUT HEALTH CAREPROVIDERS ADMIT THEY AREALSO HAVING TO HOLD OFF ONGETTING MORE VACCINES TOTHEIR OFFICES BECAUSE OFTHE CHALLENGES OF GETTINGARMS TO PUT THEM IN.<DR. W.

MARK HORNE/MS STATEMEDICAL ASSOCIATION: INJANUARY I COULD HAVE GIVENEVERY VACCINE I COULD GETNOW WE HAVE TO SAY WE REALLYDON'T THINK WE WANT THATTHOUSAND DOSES YOU CAN GETUS.MISSISSIPPI'SPANDEMIC BATTLE SHIFTINGFROM CHALLENGES IN GETTINGVACCINE ... TO CONVINCINGMORE PEOPLE THEY NEED TO GETIT.PRACTITIONER: GO TO THEPEOPLE AND MAKE IT AS EASY ASPOSSIBLE GET OUT AND GO INTOTHE COMMUNITY AND JUST LETPEOPLE KNOW HOW IMPORTANTIT IS TO GET THEIR COVIDVACCINATION.I REACHED OUT TO THESTATE HEALTH DEPARTMENTFOR COMMENT ABOUT THEVACCINE OVERSUPPLY ISSUE.BUT WAS TOLD, BEAUSE THEYHAVE RECEIVED SO MANY MEDIAINQUIRIES, I WOULD