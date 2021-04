First Trailer For 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' Released | THR News

Ed and Lorraine Warren return in Warner Bros.

Third 'Conjuring' film, which released its first trailer on Thursday.

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga star in the latest entry in the hit horror franchise, with Michael Chaves (who previously helmed the 'Conjuring' spinoff 'The Curse of La Llorona') directing.