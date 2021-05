Black-ish S07E17 Missions & Ambitions

Black-ish 7x17 "Missions & Ambitions" Season 7 Episode 17 Promo Trailer HD - After having a conversation about deal breakers in relationships with Bow, Dre realizes that he gave up on some of his goals in life and begins tackling them.

Meanwhile, Junior is scared that Olivia might leave him after she mentions her deal breakers, so Jack and Diane attempt to fix Junior on an all-new episode of “black-ish,” Tuesday, April 27th, on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.