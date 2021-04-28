COVID-19 crisis: US sending whole series of help to India, says Biden

The United States is sending a "whole series" of help to India and has an intention to send COVID-19 vaccines to the country, said US President Joe Biden.

During his remarks on the US COVID-19 Response, Biden noted that India helped the United States when the latter was in a "bind" at the very beginning of the pandemic.

"I spoke at length with PM Modi, we are sending immediately a whole series of help that it (India) needs including providing Remdesivir and other drugs that can deal with disease and help recovery," Biden said.

"We are sending actual mechanical parts that are needed for the machinery they have to build a vaccine.

I have also discussed with him (PM Modi) when we will be able to send actual vaccines to India which will be my intention to do.

When we were in a bind at the very beginning, India helped us," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Biden had a telephonic conversation on April 26 wherein the latter pledged America's "steadfast support" for the people of India who have been impacted by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.