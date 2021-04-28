A super moon is a full moon that appears larger and more luminous than normal in the sky because they are a bit closer to Earth.
Super proposal! Man uses pink moon to have partner say 'I do' by London's iconic Shard building
The occurrence takes place a few times each year, as seen in this video from London on April 27.
One man used the occasion to propose to his partner by the iconic Shard building.