Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hits Assam

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale struck the Assam at 7:51 AM on April 28.

Strong tremors were felt in parts of the northeast as well as north Bengal.

Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal took to twitter and tweeted, "Big earthquake hits Assam.

I pray for the well-being of all and urge everyone to stay alert.

Taking updates from all districts." No loss of human life has been reported as of now.

More details are awaited.