New Outdoor Mask Guidance Changes From CDC

The California governor's office said they are moving to align the state's mask guidance with the federal change that allows people fully vaccinated to be unmasked outdoors in small groups.
Tom Wait reports.
The California governor's office said they are moving to align the state's mask guidance with the federal change that allows people fully vaccinated to be unmasked outdoors in small groups.
Tom Wait reports.
The new recommendations say it’s OK to go without a mask in certain situations like exercising outside, attending small outdoor..
CDC Eases Outdoor Mask Restrictions , for Vaccinated Americans.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced
the new..