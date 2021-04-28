The new Suzuki GSX S1000 M2 PV Preview

In 2015, the first Suzuki GSX-S1000 hit the market, bringing the pleasure of riding a sports bike on the road to a new dimension.

Today, six years later, the Hamamatsu maxi naked is renewed and revolutionized the street-fighter segment again.

The new GSX-S1000 opens up new frontiers in motorcycle design and offers an engaging and exciting experience, in compliance with the limits of the Euro 5 emission standard.

The new GSX-S1000 sports a great personality, with an athletic line that suggests what performance the bike is capable of.

The futuristic overlapping hexagonal LED headlight makes this Suzuki immediately recognizable and becomes the emblem of the modernity of the many technologies adopted in Hamamatsu.

The taut and slender shapes of the front find continuity in the sculptural features of the conveyors and the new 19-liter tank, which improves travel range while remaining very slim.

The compact tail and the LED turn signals complete the silhouette in which the muscular central part appears visually projected forward in the maximum expression of dynamism.

The colors available for the GSX-S1000 are three.

The launch color is Blue, a color that recalls Suzuki’s identity and its commitment to motorsport.

Alternatively, customers can choose the brand new Grigio Mat and the gritty Black.

All models for Italy are equipped with matching single-seat covers and can be customized thanks to a rich catalog of original accessories.

The new GSX-S1000 will be offered at a list price of 13,190 euros.