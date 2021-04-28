US 'Real ID' deadline is now May 2023 because of COVID-19

Americans will have more time to get the Real ID that they will need to board a flight or enter federal facilities.
REAL ID Enforcement Deadline Pushed Back To 2023
KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh
The REAL ID deadline is getting pushed back again to 2023.
Americans will have more time to get the Real ID that they will need to board a flight or enter federal facilities.
-13- THOUSAND DOLLARS.... ONAVERAGE.YOU MAY GET SOME EXTRATIME TO GET YOUR REAL I-D.THOSE ARE THE NEW DRIVERSLICENSES AND STATE I-DS WITH ASTAR PRINTED ON THEM.MAY 20-23 WILL NOW BE THEDEADLINE TO REQUIRE "REAL I-D’S"AT AIRPORTS.THIS WAS SUPPOSED TOHAPPEN OCTOBER FIRST THIS YEAR.THE AGENCY SAYS THE CARDS
The REAL ID deadline is getting pushed back again to 2023.
Under the REAL ID law, anyone 18 years or older will need the enhanced license or another TSA acceptable form of ID to board a..