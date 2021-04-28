US 'Real ID' deadline is now May 2023 because of COVID-19

Americans will have more time to get the Real ID that they will need to board a flight or enter federal facilities.

-13- THOUSAND DOLLARS.... ONAVERAGE.YOU MAY GET SOME EXTRATIME TO GET YOUR REAL I-D.THOSE ARE THE NEW DRIVERSLICENSES AND STATE I-DS WITH ASTAR PRINTED ON THEM.MAY 20-23 WILL NOW BE THEDEADLINE TO REQUIRE "REAL I-D’S"AT AIRPORTS.THIS WAS SUPPOSED TOHAPPEN OCTOBER FIRST THIS YEAR.THE AGENCY SAYS THE CARDS