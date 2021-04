Agartala market shifts to open area to ensure COVID SOPs

Following the Tripura government's orders, Lake Chowmuhani market in Agartala relocated to an open area in view of rising cases of COVID-19.

People were seen following COVID protocols at the market.

Similar steps have been taken in other parts of the state to shift big congested markets to larger places to maintain social distancing.

The measure has been taken to control the spread of the infection.