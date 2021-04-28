Rajasthan needs 7 crore doses for 3rd phase of COVID vaccination drive

Rajasthan needs 7 crores doses of vaccine, ahead of third phase of COVID vaccination drive, informed state Health Minister Raghu Sharma on April 28.

"There are 3.25 cr people in the state b/w 18-45 yrs of age.

So we'll need 7 cr doses of vaccine.

Our officers spoke to SII, they'd booked 3.75 cr doses.

SII told them that they won't be able to supply till May 15 what Centre ordered, how can they supply to us?," Sharma told ANI.

From May 1, the third phase of India's COVID vaccination drive will begin for all citizens of 18 years of age and above to get vaccines.