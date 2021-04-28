Family of pet lovers care for over 30 dogs in southern India

Satyanarayana and his family currently look after 33 dogs after 50 died of old age and from illnesses.

This family of pet lovers care for over 30 dogs in Visakhapatnam, southern India.

His wife Bhagyalakshmi and children are in charge of serving the dogs food, they boil 15 kilograms of rice each day for the animals.

They also feed another 20 stray dogs roaming the streets each day.

The family have explained that they are having to sell their possessions in order to keep paying for the dogs' treatment.

This footage was filmed on March 1.