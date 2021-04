florence fire

BREAKING NEWS OVERNIGHT ... ATLEAST 70 PEOPLE ARE WITHOUT AHOME RIGHT NOW ... AFTER ALARGE FIRE AT AN APARTMENTBUILDING IN FLORENCE.THEFLORENCE FIRE DEPARTMENT ANDOTHERS RESPONDED TO THE HEAVYFIRE AROUND 1:30 THIS MORNINGAT THE CHAMPION CLUBAPARTMENTS.FIRE OFFICIALS HADTO RESCUE MULTIPLE PEOPLE FROMTHE WINDOWS OF THE BUILDING... THEY TELL US SOME PEOPLEALSO JUMPED FROM THE UPPERFLOORS.EIGHT PEOPLE WERE TAKENTO DIFFERENT HOSPITALS ...WE'RE WAITING TO LEARN HOWTHEY'RE DOING.THE CAUSE OF THEFIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.WE'LL CONTINUE WORKING TO GETINFORMATION ON THE PEOPLEIMPACTED BY THIS.STICK WITHGOOD MORNING TRI-STATE FORLIVE COVERAGE FROM THE SCENE... STARTING AT 5 THIS MORNING.