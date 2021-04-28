This is how you do it! Pooch shows owner how to perform downward dog pose

Derek Daigle set up a camera to record himself doing some yoga.

This pooch showed his owner how to do the downward dog yoga pose.

As soon as he does the downward dog pose his pet pooch Zeke steps in and nails the stretch.

Daigle said: "Zeke, my border collie, saw me getting into the downward dog position and decided to join in on the fun and hop on the mat." This footage was filmed in Albuquerque, US, on April 20.