US woman shares handy hack to unclog sink using baking soda and vinegar

This woman based in North Lawrence, Ohio, shared a handy life hack she saw on TikTok that unclogs slow-draining sinks.

Samantha Pettry uses baking soda and vinegar to fix her slow-draining kitchen sink.

She said: "I love looking up cleaning hacks because I'm a working mom with two young boys.

I saw it and thought, 'well, heck, let's try it!'

"I had already tried it on one side before the one shown in this video to know if it would work.

It wasn't as satisfying as I thought but hey, I'll try anything!" This footage was filmed in November 2020.