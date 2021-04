Lockdown in Goa from 7 pm on April 29 till May 3 morning

Amid increasing number of COVID cases in Goa, state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on April 28 imposed lockdown in the state starting from 29th April 7 pm till the morning of 3rd May.

"Lockdown announced in state from 29th April 7 pm to the morning of 3rd May.

Essential services and industrial activities allowed, public transport to remain shut," said Goa CM.