Watch this UK creator make customised Nike and 'Grand Theft Auto' rugs

Bobby Nangla films timelapses as he completes the two custom hand-tufted rugs.

Watch as the creator based in Northampton, UK, makes customised Nike and "Grand Theft Auto" rugs.

Watch as the creator based in Northampton, UK, makes customised Nike and "Grand Theft Auto" rugs.

Bobby Nangla films timelapses as he completes the two custom hand-tufted rugs.

The first being a disc-shaped rug with the design from the game "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City" on the front.

The next one takes the design of Nike's TN Sunset trainers.

Nangla said: "This is just the tip of the iceberg.

I have so many cool ideas in the tank.

So, if you liked the GTA and Nike rugs, all I would say is that you would be amazed to see what's next." This footage was filmed on January 21.