Assam earthquake: PM Modi assures full support in this hour of crisis, says CM Sonowal

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale struck parts of Assam on morning of April 28.

CM Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have expressed their concerns about the earthquake in Assam.

They also wanted to know the details of the damage, I have given the details on the present situation.

They have assured us full support in this hour of crisis.

I am grateful for their serious concern for state of Assam."