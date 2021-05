Delhi Police Commissioner instructs officials to help public amid COVID crisis

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava visited various security check posts in the western areas of the national capital on April 28.

Accompanied by Sanjay Singh, Special Commissioner (Law and Order) of Western Zone, Shrivastava took stock of the curfew situation in Delhi amid the COVID crisis.

The Police Commissioner instructed officials to help the general public as many people are squandering for hospitals and medicines amid the rising infections.