Pune COVID vaccination centre faces shortage of doses

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, need of vaccine has increased in the country.

However, the country is facing vaccine shortage during this tough time.

Covishield vaccine went out of stock at Kamla Nehru Hospital's vaccination centre.

A doctor said, "We have stock of Covaxin for 2nd dose.

We have no idea when we get the next stock of Covishield." Many beneficiaries also complained about the vaccine shortage at the centre and one of them said, "I took my first jab on March 13, they (doctors) told me to come after 45 days, now they are out of stock.

We haven't received any message regarding it." The 3rd phase of vaccine inoculation scheduled to start from May 01 for 18-44 age group.