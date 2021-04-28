Family film as they renovate six-bedroom house in Portugal

This family filmed as they renovated a six-bedroom house in São Miguel do Rio Torto, Portugal.

The footage filmed in December 2020 shows Gabriella Mendes and her family put their DIY skills to the test as they redecorate their property.

Mendes said: "This house is a family project.

Our family started a process of restoration and renovation with the objective of transforming our home into a local guesthouse in Portugal.

"We have a very limited budget and most of the renovation will be done by ourselves, we intend to use as many reused materials as possible, furniture restoration and creative ideas with low cost!

"We have been in the house for only five months and we managed to renovate four bedrooms and the kitchen and the bathroom.

We hope to transform it into a local guesthouse and welcome everyone from around the world!"