Watch 10,000 mealworms devour doughnut in gruesome timelapse

This Ukraine-based YouTuber filmed a timelapse showing 10,000 mealworms devouring a doughnut.
The experiment shows the insects make their way through the sugary treat in footage filmed on April 26.
This Ukraine-based YouTuber filmed a timelapse showing 10,000 mealworms devouring a doughnut.
The experiment shows the insects make their way through the sugary treat in footage filmed on April 26.
This Ukraine-based YouTuber filmed a timelapse showing 10,000 mealworms devouring a doughnut.
The experiment shows the insects make their way through the sugary treat in footage filmed on April 26.