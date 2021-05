Mallika Dua Wishes To Do Serious Roles; Reveals How She Controlled Laughter On LOL Hasse Toh Phasse

One of the most popular and adored comedians of our country, Mallika Dua is all set to tickle our funny bone as she tries to control her laughter on Amazon Prime Video’s unique show LOL Hasse Toh Phasse.

Ahead of the premiere of her show, she joined Desimartini for an exclusive chat where she revealed her wish to do serious roles and got candid about dealing with nasty trolls.

