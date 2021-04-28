Scotland's Orbital Marine Power Launches The World’s Most Powerful Tidal Turbine

This is the world's most powerful Tidal Turbine.

Designed by Scotland's Orbital Marine Power, Orbital O2 measures 236ft-long and weights 680 tonnes.

Orbital O2 was assembled at the port of Dundee over the past 18 months before makint it's journey to Orkney last week, using a submersible barge.

The O2 will now undergo commissioning before being connected to the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC), where it will become the world's most powerful operational Tidal Turbine producing enough electricity to power 2.000 homes.

The turbine's superstructure will float on the surface of the water, with rotors attached to its legs.

These will extract energy from the passing tidal flow.