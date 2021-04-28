Expecting daily registration to more than double: CoWin Chief

As the registration for the third phase vaccination, covering people between 18-44 years, has started today, Ram Sewak Sharma, Chief of CoWin portal where eligible people have to register themselves, said the government is expecting the daily registration numbers to double from the existing 50 lakhs.

Sharma explained that after a person registers on CoWin portal, he/she then has to get an appointment also for the vaccination.

The CoWin Chief also urged people to be patient as everyone will get ample time to get vaccinated.

People between the 18-44 age group will have to take online appointment for vaccination as no walk-in facility has been allowed to ensure social distancing.