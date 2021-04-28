German envoy extends support to India amid COVID crisis

Extending his support to India amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, German Ambassador to India Walter J.

Lindner said that "we'll get through this together." Calling Indians resilient, Walter J.

Lindner said that his heart bleeds after looking at pictures, messages on social media wherein people are looking for hospital beds.

He said, "I feel half Indian and half German.

My heart bleeds when I see on social media, messages and pictures of people looking for hospital beds etc.

People here are very resilient.

We'll get through this together, and one day we will again see the beauty of India." "My message is - get vaccinated.

It is very important.

India has two 'made in India' vaccines," said German envoy.