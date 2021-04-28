Maharashtra govt approved Rs 6500 crore for free vaccination: Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on April 28 said the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has approved around Rs 6,500 crore to provide free vaccination for people between 18-44 years in the state.

Tope explained that the state has nearly 5.71 crore people in the above mentioned age group and thus the state would require 12 crore doses for their vaccination.

The third phase of vaccination, covering people aged 18-44 years, will start from May 01 even as several states have expressed concerns over availability of vaccines.