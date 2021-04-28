Mumbai's NESCO centre runs out of COVID vaccines

Vaccination drive is in full swing in Maharashtra, one of the major hotspots of COVID-19.

But several vaccination centres in Mumbai were closed as they ran out of vaccine stock.

After BKC Jumbo vaccination centre, Mumbai's NESCO inoculation centre was shut mid day as they ran out of vaccine jabs.

They had put out the message 'vaccine is over, closed for the day.'

One of the locals said, "Initially, I went to BKC centre but no vaccination was happening there so I came here and was waiting when it was announced that vaccine stock is over." Vaccination drive for people above 18 years will commence from May 01.