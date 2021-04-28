Moment barn owl is viciously dragged out of nest by another aggressive bird

This is the moment a barn owl was viciously dragged out of its nest by another aggressive owl in North Yorkshire, UK.

The footage shows the little barn owl peek out of a tree before another bird swoops it and drags it out of the nest in Thixendale.

Filmer Robert Fuller told Newsflare: "A barn owl, tyto alba, sits quietly in the entrance of the nest, and is suddenly dragged out by an attacking intruder!

"It all happens in less than a second but when replayed in slow motion, I can see it's a much smaller little owl, athene noctua, that's the culprit." This footage was filmed on April 14.