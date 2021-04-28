This is the moment a barn owl was viciously dragged out of its nest by another aggressive owl in North Yorkshire, UK.
Moment barn owl is viciously dragged out of nest by another aggressive bird
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:18s 0 shares 1 views
This is the moment a barn owl was viciously dragged out of its nest by another aggressive owl in North Yorkshire, UK.
The footage shows the little barn owl peek out of a tree before another bird swoops it and drags it out of the nest in Thixendale.
Filmer Robert Fuller told Newsflare: "A barn owl, tyto alba, sits quietly in the entrance of the nest, and is suddenly dragged out by an attacking intruder!
"It all happens in less than a second but when replayed in slow motion, I can see it's a much smaller little owl, athene noctua, that's the culprit." This footage was filmed on April 14.