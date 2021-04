Himachal Pradesh demands 60 lakh doses of vaccine

Himachal Pradesh health minister informed that the state government has demanded 60 lakh doses of vaccine from Centre ahead of vaccination drive, starting from May 01, for people above 18 years.

Health Minister Rajiv Saizal said, "The registration for 3rd phase of vaccination will take place online.

The number of beneficiaries at vaccination centres will depend on the supply.

There are around 30 lakh beneficiaries.

We have demanded 60 lakh doses of vaccine from Centre."