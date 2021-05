Amritsar NGO feeding the needy since pandemic

In a bid to help people struggling to earn livelihood due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, an NGO in Amritsar is providing free food labourers and Rickshaw operations in the city.

People reached to the langar spot at 1pm and it continues till 5pm every day.

NGO is providing food from past one year.

People thanked the NGO for the free food.

Punjab government has ordered a weekend lockdown and extended the night curfew by two hours.