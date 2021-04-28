American parents reveal the summer activities they're looking forward to the most in 2021
American parents reveal the summer activities they're looking forward to the most in 2021

It's official, Americans are counting on summer 2021.

A new survey of 2,000 American parents found that families are planning to reclaim summer 2021 and just have fun.

After the mulligan year of 2020, it's no surprise that 62% of respondents said summer 2020 didn't really count due to the pandemic and 58% have very high expectations for summer 2021.Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Juicy Juice, the survey found American parents are ambitious as well, with 64% wanting to safely plan a year's worth of activities into their summer schedules.

An additional 64% of parents polled agreed this summer is a welcome relief to the challenges they faced over the past year - between at-home schooling and working remotely.