American parents reveal the summer activities they're looking forward to the most in 2021

It's official, Americans are counting on summer 2021.

A new survey of 2,000 American parents found that families are planning to reclaim summer 2021 and just have fun.

After the mulligan year of 2020, it's no surprise that 62% of respondents said summer 2020 didn't really count due to the pandemic and 58% have very high expectations for summer 2021.Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Juicy Juice, the survey found American parents are ambitious as well, with 64% wanting to safely plan a year's worth of activities into their summer schedules.

An additional 64% of parents polled agreed this summer is a welcome relief to the challenges they faced over the past year - between at-home schooling and working remotely.