YouTubers set up 'world's worst Airbnb' overlooking one of Britain’s most popular tourist destinations

These adventurous YouTubers have set up the 'worlds worst AirBnb' - overlooking one of Britain's most popular tourist destinations.Jamie Kamaz, Rhys Simmons and Thomas Michaelides set off to their perfect location armed with a chest of drawers, and inflatable mattress, some carpet and a questionable piece of art. After a considerable hike with all the gear, they set up their questionable AirBnb overlooking the iconic arch at Durdle Door, Dorset, one of the UK's most visited tourist destinations. The guys, collectively known as the 'Passion Squad', achieved viral status in 2020 after opening 'The worlds worst AirBnb' - consisting of a mattress and a chest of drawers - in the middle of a field. Not to be outdone the London-based lads decided to go one better and set up a second bad AirBnb on the cliff edge at Durdle Door and, again, had a flurry of inquiries.Jamie, 24 from Hitchin, London, runs the Passion Squad Youtube channel with Rhys, 24 and Thomas, 24, who both live in Enfield.Jamie said: "Our part 1 video got a really got interaction with the people so we thought we'd make a follow up video but elevate it to the next level with the location."I think the most challenging part was the logistics of the trip.

Carrying all the equipment to such an extravagant location wasn't easy. "Also not knowing if it will do great on the airbnb website was also quite the nerve-racking challenge."It was fun.

We had dozens of people walk past and talk to us about what we were doing.

The response was all very comedic so if anything it goes more excited to put it into video form and show everyone."Some of the responses were absolutely hilarious, within the first 24h we got over 10 request which was very surprising. "I think majority of messages were sarcastic and knew it was a joke but with a few we couldn't figure out if they were serious or not which made it all the more funnier."I think the main goal is to entertain people so if they walked away with a smile and shared it with their friends then that's our goal accomplished."