S&P 500 Movers: ENPH, GOOG

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Alphabet topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.1%.

Year to date, Alphabet registers a 39.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Enphase Energy, trading down 14.0%.

Enphase Energy Inc.

Is lower by about 16.2% looking at the year to date performance.

