NI First Minister Arlene Foster announces her resignation

Arlene Foster has announced her resignation as First Minister of Northern Ireland and leader of the Democratic Unionist Party.

Mrs Foster said she will stand down as party leader on May 28 and as First Minister at the end of June.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn