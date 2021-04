Watch: Tejas fires Python-5 Air-to-Air missile

India's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft, Tejas, has added the 5th generation Python-5 Air-to-Air Missile (AAM) to its weapons capability on April 27.

Trials included firing of the Python-5 Air to Air missile by the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas.

Trials were aimed to validate enhanced capability of already integrated Derby Beyond Visual Range (BVR) AAM.

In all the live firings, missile had hit the aerial target.