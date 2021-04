4 arrested for black marketing, selling Remdesivir injection in Moradabad

Four people have been arrested in Moradabad for black marketing and selling of Remdesivir injection on April 28.

2 Remdesivir injections 12 Fabiflu tablets and Rs 72,000 recovered from their possession.

The demand for Remdesivir injections has been rising amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.