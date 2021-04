CoWin portal Chief urges people to be patient ahead of 3rd phase vaccination

RS Sharma, Chief of CoWin portal, where eligible people register themselves for vaccination, on April 28 said urged citizens to be patient while getting themselves booked for the drive.

Reacting to several states calling for the delay in the starting of the 3rd phase vaccination in view of vaccine shortage, Sharma said not all states can be ready at once for the drive, and therefore there's no point in postponing the drive.