Karnataka registers 39,047 fresh COVID-19 cases

The country is reeling under the horrific second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Daily COVID positive cases are on uphill across states.

Karnataka registered 39,047 fresh COVID-19 cases and 229 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Currently there are 3,28,884 active cases in the state.

Both Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu recorded over 16k new positive cases on April 28.

Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu reported 16,613 and 16,665 fresh cases respectively.

Total caseload of Rajasthan stood at 5,63,577, while in Tamil Nadu the figure mounted to 11,30,167.

14,669 new COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths were recorded in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, after which the active cases crossed the 1 lakh-mark.