US Army's 'Enhanced Night Vision' looks like a video game

This is no game.
See the world through Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binoculars, aka ENVG-B, as U.S. Army soldiers conduct a platoon live fire at Joint Base Lewis-McChord outside Tacoma, Washington.
This is no game.
See the world through Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binoculars, aka ENVG-B, as U.S. Army soldiers conduct a platoon live fire at Joint Base Lewis-McChord outside Tacoma, Washington.
This video from the US Army is unlike anything we've seen and looks like something out of science fiction.