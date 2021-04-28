Wednesday 4/28 Insider Buying Report: ADX, TPL

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Adams Diversified Equity Fund, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Lauriann C.

Kloppenburg purchased 3,000 shares of ADX, at a cost of $19.16 each, for a total investment of $57,479.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc is trading up about 0.2% on the day Wednesday.

And on Friday, Director Murray Stahl bought $42,708 worth of Texas Pacific Land, buying 29 shares at a cost of $1472.68 each.

Before this latest buy, Stahl purchased TPL on 71 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $3.22M at an average of $1199.45 per share.

Texas Pacific Land is trading up about 3.3% on the day Wednesday.

So far Stahl is in the green, up about 13.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $1666.10.