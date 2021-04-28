Possible Reasons for Feeling Bloated

Odds are you aren't a stranger to stomach bloat and all of the feelings of discomfort and concern that come with it.

.

Not only does it make your clothing tighter, it can also leave you feeling lethargic and unhappy.

.

The first step to fighting that bloat is to figure out what’s causing it.

Here are 10 common reasons you might be feeling bloated.

1.

You’re constipated because you don’t eat enough fiber every day.

.

2.

You eat foods with complex sugars that your body can’t digest.

3.

You drink carbonated beverages.

4.

You drink too much alcohol.

.

5.

You have a digestive issue like IBS or Crohn’s Disease.

6.

You swallow air when you eat because you eat too fast.

7.

You have a lactose intolerance.

8.

You eat large meals.

9.

You’ve increased your fiber intake too quickly.

10.

You don’t eat enough calories in a day to support your body