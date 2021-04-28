Arizona gov. signs abortion ban for genetic issues

[NFA] Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed into law on Tuesday a measure banning abortions performed strictly on the basis of genetic disorders detected in the fetus, such as Down syndrome or cystic fibrosis, unless the condition is considered lethal.

The bill - signed Tuesday - was approved in the state’s Republican-controlled legislature along strict party-line votes last week and makes it a felony for a medical professional to terminate a pregnancy solely on the basis of a hereditary abnormality in the fetus, such as Down syndrome or cystic fibrosis.

And doctors performing such an abortion could face prison time, which opponents have denounced as medically unsound and unconstitutional.

On Tuesday, Ducey tweeted, "Every life holds immeasurable value — regardless of genetic makeup.

Today I signed legislation to prioritize life in our preborn children and protect those with genetic abnormalities… Arizona remains among the top pro-life states in the nation." Ducey said the measure does not apply to cases in which a genetic condition is considered lethal to the fetus or to abortions sought for other reasons allowed by state law, including protection of the life and health of the mother.

MURPHY BANNERMAN: "It’s a really disappointing day for Arizonans throughout our state." Murphy Bannerman is with Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona.

Her group - along with others - are weighing a legal challenge.

BANNERMAN: "Yesterday we dropped off a petition of over 2,000 signatures urging the governor to veto this bill… There are number of reasons why people make these choices.

It’s not black and white and it’s frustrating because it’s using the disability community really as a pawn." The American Civil Liberties Union also condemned the bill saying that it will "force people to carry pregnancies to term against their will."