M&T Tech Hub unveiled at Seneca One Tower

*LIV*... M&T BANK DEBUTEDITS COLLABORATIVE WORKSPACEINSIDE SENECA ONE TOWERTODAY... THE HUB IS TAKINGOVER*13 FLOOR* OF THE38-STORY BUILDING.... ANDTODAY I WAS ABLE TO PLUG INTHIS INNOVATIVE OPERATION...THE NEW TECH HUB IS A58-MILLION DOLLAR INVESTMENTBY M&T..

WHICH IS DESIGNED TOCREATE OVER ONE THOUSAND TECHJOBS... OVER 500 OF WHICH HAVEALREADY BEEN FILLED..

THE HUBALSO INCLUDES A TECH ACADEMYTHAT WILL ENGAGE THE COMMUNITYAND HELP TRAIN PEOPLE IN TECHSKILLS... NEEDLESS TO SAY..M&T BANK WAS EXCITED TO UNVETHE NEW WORK SPACEOUTCUEÃDO GREAT THINGS 2:1850259 - RENE JONES - I THINKIT'S GOING TO BE A GAMECHANGER IN TERMS OFATTRACTING, DEVELOPING ANDRETAINING TALENT IN BUFFALOWALK INTO THE NEW 58-MILLIONDOLLAR M&T TECH CENTER ANDPREPARE TO BE BLOWN AWAY.

THECENTERPIECE OF REDEVELOPMENTAT SENECA ONE..

BOASTS 330-THOUSAND SQUARE FEET OF MODERNWORKSPACE THAT SCREAMSINNOVATION AND COLLABORATION.42800 - SONNY SONNENSTEIN - WEBELIEVE THIS SPACE WILL NOTJUST INSPIRE OUR OWN M&TEMPLOYEES BUT WILL INSPIRE THECOMMUNITY AND IT'S DESIGNED TOBE A COMMUNITY ASSETT.

51254 -KEITH BELANGER - IT'S A COOLSPACE.

ANYONE WHO WALKSTHROUGH THE SPACE SAYS I WANTTO WORK HERE.

THE M&T TECH HUBWAS DESIGNED TO HELP CREATEOVER 1000 NEW JOBS TO NOT ONLYWORK WITH M&T..

BUT TOCOLLABORATE IN THE SPACE WITHSEVERAL OTHER TECH FIRMS THATARE ALREADY INSIDE SENECAONE..

INCLUDING ODOO,SERENDIPITY LABS, LIGHTHOUSETECHNOLOGY SERVICES, AMLRIGHTSOURCE AND 43 NORTH.

RENEJONES - 50351ISH - I OFTEN SAYMODERN CREATIVE CLASS TALENTDOESN'T WED THEMSELVES TOSOLVING ONE TYPE OF PROBLEM.JUST BANKING, THEY LIKE TOSOLVE ALL TYPES OF PROBLEMS,BANKING, HEALTHCARE AND THEYALSO LIKE COMING TOGETHER ANDCOLLABORATING TO WORK ONSOLUTIONS SO THAT IS WHAT HASBEEN CREATED HERE AND WE HAVE8-9 TENANTS FROM THISCOMMUNITY AND BEYOND.

STANDUP-M&T PLANS TO SLOWLY BRINGAROUND 1000 EMPLOYEES HERE TOTHE TECH HUB OVER THE NEXTSEVERAL MONTHS..

AND WHILETHIS WORKSPACE WAS DESIGNED TOBE COLLABORATIVE INNATURE..THE COMPANY BELIEVESTHAT IT IS FLEXIBLE ENOUGH TOSAFELY ACCOMODATE THE NEEDS OFSOCIAL DISTANCING RENE JONES -50446 - I THINK AS WE DELIVERAND LAUNCH THE TECH HUB IT'S ASPACE THAT WE CAN TEST ANDLEANR OUR WAY BACK IN THE NEWWAYS OF WORKING.

I DON'T KNOWIF EVERYONE IS GOING TO COMEBACK TO WORK..

BUT I KNOW OFTHOSE THAT COME BACK WE FEELWE ARE BETTER TOGETHER.

ITHINK IT IS GOING TO BE MOREFLEXIBLE THEN IT WAS IN THEPAST.

HAVING A NEW PLACE WHEREWE CAN EXPERIMENT THE BESTWAYS OF WORKING IS A HUGEASSET TO US ANOTHER HIGHLIGHTOF THE NEW TECH HUB..

IS THEIN-HOUSE TECH ACADEMY..

A HIGHTECH LEARNING CENTER AIMED ATENGAGING THE COMMUNITY TOCREATE A LOCAL PIPELINE OFTECH TALENT.

44223 - SARAHTANKBAKUCHI - "IT'S REALLYGOING TO BE FOCUSED ON ADULTLEARNERS INTIALLY AND LOOKINGTO ATTRACT THOSE COMMUNITYMEMBERS THAT HAVE HISTORICALLYBEEN UNDER REPRESENTED IN TECHCAREERS.

THINK OF WOMEN..

ANDCOMMUNITIES OF COLOR..

ANDREALLY TAPPING THAT POTENTIALAND CREATING THAT OPPORTUNITYFOR THEM TO GAIN THOSEFUNDAMENTAL ENTRY LEVEL TECHSKILLS".

MIKE WISSLER - 53307"WE ARE HOPEFUL THAT THISSENDS A SIGNAL NOT ONLY TO M&TBUT ALSO THE COUNTRY THAT THISA GREAT PLCAE WHERE GREATTALENT CAN DO GREAT THINGS.JEFF RUSSO 7 EYEWITNESS NEWS.} COOL..

IMPRESSIVE SPACE..THAT INCLUDES AN ARCADE ANCAFE..

THAT'S THE FUN STUFF..THIS IS A BIG DEAL FOR M&T..IN TERMS OF JOB CREATION ANDATTRACTING TALENT.

ONE OF THEBIG HIGHLIGHTS "TECH ACADEMY"- AIMED AT DEVELOPING SKILLSIN OUR COMMUNITY..

WHICH ISALREADY PROVIDING FREE SKILLSTRAINING VIRTUALLY.

M AND TBANK..

HOPES TO SLOWLY STARTMOVING MORE EMPLOYEES INTO THESPACE STARTING IN MAY.AND IT'S NOT JUST M&TEMPLOYEES WHO WILL GET TOENJOY THE SPACE AT SENEC