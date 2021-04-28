Thunderstorms brought showers to Texas and caused flash flooding in the north-central region on Wednesday morning (April 28).
Thunderstorms cause flash flooding in Texas
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 01:48s 0 shares 1 views
Thunderstorms brought showers to Texas and caused flash flooding in the north-central region on Wednesday morning (April 28).
Flash flood warnings are up for several counties in the region, Abilene, TX reported 3 inches of rain in the last 4 hours.
Flooding is ongoing there as of writing.