Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Thunderstorms cause flash flooding in Texas

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:48s 0 shares 1 views
Thunderstorms cause flash flooding in Texas
Thunderstorms cause flash flooding in Texas

Thunderstorms brought showers to Texas and caused flash flooding in the north-central region on Wednesday morning (April 28).

Thunderstorms brought showers to Texas and caused flash flooding in the north-central region on Wednesday morning (April 28).

Flash flood warnings are up for several counties in the region, Abilene, TX reported 3 inches of rain in the last 4 hours.

Flooding is ongoing there as of writing.

Explore