Woman Accuses NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer Of Sexual Assault

A woman has accused a mayoral candidate, New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, of sexual assault.
Stringer denied those claims Wednesday, saying the two had a consensual relationship; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.
A woman has accused a mayoral candidate, New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, of sexual assault.
Stringer denied those claims Wednesday, saying the two had a consensual relationship; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.
A woman who says she worked for New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Scott Stringer two decades ago is now accusing him..
NEW YORK --- A former intern for New York City comptroller and mayoral candidate Scott Stringer accused the politician of sexual..