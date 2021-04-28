Disney Pixar's Luca

Disney Pixar's Luca - Official movie trailer HD (2021) - Plot synopsis: Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar's original feature film LUCA is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta, and endless scooter rides.

Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water's surface.

Directed by Enrico Casarosa starring Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, Marco Barricelli, Saverio Raimondo, Maya Rudolph, Jim Gaffigan release date June 18, 2021 (on Disney Plus)