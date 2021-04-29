Taurus Traits and Celebs Who Share Them

The second astrological sign of the zodiac, Taurus begins April 20th and ends May 20th.

Taurus is an earth and is ruled by Venus, the enchanting planet that governs love, beauty, and money.

Fellow famous Taureans include; Kelly Clarkson, Jack Nicholson, Queen Elizabeth II, Renée Zellweger, Al Pacino, Carol Burnett, Channing Tatum, Jessica Alba, Penelope Cruz, Michelle Pfeiffer, Uma Thurman, Jerry Seinfeld, Gal Gadot, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, David Beckham, Christina Hendricks, Rosario Dawson, Bono, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson, George Clooney, Cher and Adele.