Video released of California man's arrest before he died

Mario Arenales Gonzalez, 26, appeared to become unresponsive after Alameda Police held him on the ground for around five minutes.
Police released body camera video and the 911 calls from the incident.
Mario Arenales Gonzalez, 26, appeared to become unresponsive after Alameda Police held him on the ground for around five minutes.
Police released body camera video and the 911 calls from the incident.
Watch VideoPolice in northern California released body cam footage that showed officers pinning a man to the ground for five..
Antone Austin and his girlfriend Michelle Michlewicz are suing LAPD, accusing them of racially profiling and wrongfully arresting..
A woman accused of attacking an Uber driver in a video that went viral this week was arrested in Las Vegas for trying to steal..