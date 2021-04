Bellevue Deputy in hot water over viral Tik Tok

In the video, the deputy mocks Lebron James for a recently deleted tweet in regard to a Columbus Police shooting and killing 16 year old Ma'Khia Bryant.

IN HOT WATER AFTERHE POSTED A TIK TOKTHAT HAS SINCEGONE VIRAL...IN THE VIDEO THEDEPUTY MOCKEDLEBRON JAMES FORHIS SINCE DELETEDTWEET ABOUT ACOLUMBUS POLICEOFFICER SHOOTINGAND KILLING 16-YEAR-OLD MA'KHIABRYANT."SIR NO, NO NO, NOSIR, DON'T STAB HIM,ONE SECOND.LEBRON, HEY YEAHIT'S ME AGAIN.LISTEN I GOT TWOGUYS FIGHTINGOVER HERE AND ONEOF THEM'S GOT AKNIFE AND WANTSTO STAB THE OTHERGUY, WHAT DO YOUTHINK I SHOULD DO?WHY DOES IT AFTERWHAT THEIR RACEIS?

ALRIGHT WELLTHEY'RE BOTHBLACK.

OK BUT HE'STRYING TO STAB THEOTHER GUY, DEADLYFORCE IS TOTALLYJUSTIFIED."DEPUTY NATESILVESTER HAS AFOLLOWING ON TIKTOK WITH OVER200,000 FOLLOWERSWITH THIS MOSTRECENT POSTMANAGING TOACCUMULATE 4.2MILLION VIEWS.MUCH OF THECONTROVERSYSURROUNDING THISVIDEO IS THAT THEOFFICER MADE THEVIDEO IN UNIFORMWHILE IN HIS PATROLCAR.IN A STATEMENTMADE BY THEBELLEVUEMARSHAL'S OFFICETHEY EMPHASIZEDTHAT THESESTATEMENTS DO NOTREPRESENT THEBELLEVUEMARSHAL'S OFFICEAND THAT THIS ISNOT HOW THEYEXPECT THEIRDEPUTIES TO ACT ONDUTY AND USE THECITY'S TIME.THE COLLEGE OF